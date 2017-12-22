Direct traffic accounts for largest proportion of ecommerce site visits

by Helen Leggatt

In its annual ecommerce study, SEMrush found that 42.2% of traffic to ecommerce websites was as a result of direct traffic, more than from search (40.1%) or referal (8.6%). Paid traffic accounted for 6.2% and just 3% from social media.

The study analyzed 8,000 of the most trafficked global e-commerce sites and found that the flower and fashion clothing categories garnered the highest direct traffic share at 48.1% and 48.6% respectively. By way of comparison, music, home and garden, and furniture all had direct traffic shares of 38% or less.

According to the report, the "relative dominance of direct traffic can be attributed to good brand awareness and brand loyalty".

The study analyzed both desktop and mobile and found desktop leads mobile in organic search traffic by approximately 14% (56.98% of total e-commerce traffic). Furthermore, desktop accounts for more organic traffic to each of the industry verticals.

This, says SEMrush, is due to mobile apps being excluded from the study, and because the study was restricted to ecommerce sites. "Consumers' tendency to gather detailed information about a product or service on their desktop computer - as well as convert - after doing preliminary research on their mobile device translates into more desktop organic traffic overall" explains the study.



