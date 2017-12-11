BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : December 11, 2017


Consumer delivery demands call for new models

Just how important is delivery speed to online shoppers? Research from both sides of the Atlantic reveals it's very important - more important than cost in some cases - and how speed of delivery is leading many companies to look at crowdsourcing.

by Helen Leggatt

Recent research in the UK from Sorted reveals that more than half of consumers (55%) say speed of delivery is the most important factor when shopping online and 39% believe they should not have to wait more than 24 hours for a delivery. Three in 10 (32%) want retailers to offer an 'ultra-express' service that takes less than 2 hours.

Perhaps the most demanding consumers are those of Gen Y and Gen Z. According to a survey conducted by American Express in the U.S. (.pdf), same-day delivery was the top capability that would keep these age groups loyal to a brand, product or service (57% Gen Y / 56% Gen Z). One of the hallmarks of Gen Z is that they are accustomed to instant gratification, facilitated by their lifelong instant access to information.

Screenshot 2017-12-11 20.36.40.png

It's little wonder, then, that retailers are looking for new technologies and models to meet consumers' growing demand for fast delivery. One model gaining popularity is crowdsourced delivery - such as Deliv or Postmates - which leverages part-time individuals to swifty move deliveries during the crucial last mile to customers' doorsteps. As well as satisfying the demands of today's shoppers, companies may also save on vehicle maintenance, warehouses, regular salaries and benefits.

Costco recently launched its same day grocery delivery option, which uses crowdsourced delivery company Instacart, allowing same day delivery at nearly 400 of its U.S. locations. More than 4,000 retailers, including Bloomingdale's, Best Buy, Fry's Electronics, FreshDirect, Giant Eagle, Macy's, Office Depot, PetSmart, The Home Depot, and Walmart, use Deliv for their same day delivery options in up to 35 markets and 1,400 cities nationwide.

Tags: crowdsourcing, delivery, ecommerce, logistics, trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/12/consumer-delivery-demands-call-for-new-models.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.