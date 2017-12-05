Best practices for a strong omnichannel presence

by Kristina Knight

First, identity resolution

"The key to being able to execute an omnichannel strategy (and unfortunately, the piece that most companies are missing) is strong identity resolution. Identity resolution is the ability to identify each customer as one individual across all devices, browsers and channels he or she engages with," said Eric Keating, Vice President of Marketing, Zaius. "If you're unable to understand your customers at that level, then you certainly can't expect to execute a campaign that is coordinated across multiple channels. Identity resolution technology can be built in-house, but most businesses opt to leverage a vendor given the rapidly growing number of devices and channels. One piece of advice: do your research. Poor identity resolution equals poor omnichannel execution."

Second, make everything customer-centric

"Maybe you've coordinated an email campaign with your website content and even some Facebook and Google advertising. That's great - you're already ahead of the pack. But don't forget why we're all talking about omnichannel in the first place: it's all about the customer experience. As a customer of your brand, sure, I want our engagements to be consistent, but more importantly I want them to be relevant. So when you're creating your next multichannel campaign, don't forget to segment your customers and personalize the content of that campaign to me as an individual," said Keating.

