BizReport : Ecommerce : December 13, 2017
$65b spent this holiday, new trends emerging in ecomm
The digital commerce space is skyrocketing. That's one conclusion from the latest holiday shopping numbers out this week from Adobe Digital Insights. According to their data just over $65 billion has been spent so far this holiday season, with each day bringing in a minimum of $1 billion in sales.
What's more, nearly half (48%) of ecommerce visits are now hailing from mobile devices.
"Following a blockbuster Thanksgiving weekend that broke all records, online spending remained strong as consumers look to the Christmas holiday. Whether it's shopping on a smartphone or returning to a desktop at work, consumers are pros now at finding the best discounts and closing deals quickly online. With every single day since the beginning of November raking in over a billion dollars, we are well on track for the holiday season to make history and cross the $100 billion mark in online spending," said Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe Digital Insights. Adobe's full holiday tracking numbers can be found here.
But this year it isn't just the staggering number of digital sales that are surprising, it is the new trends. For instance, BrightEdge data shows that three of the most-shopped days, traditionally, are changing with Black Friday becoming a Mobile Black Friday because of the number of consumers shopping mobilly, and the Sunday before Thanksgiving being Sofa Sunday - a day when people primarily research the purchases they'll be making later that week.
"BrightEdge research has confirmed that the 2017 holiday shopping journey continues to evolve. During the busiest and most important time of the year it is essential that marketers make the most of the opportunity in front of them" said Kevin Bobowski, SVP, Marketing of BrightEdge. "Sofa Sunday is quickly becoming one of the most important shopping days of the year where shoppers research purchases in advance of Black Friday - which we are calling Mobile Friday. Going forward marketers need to realign their holiday shopping strategies by day and device in order to maximize revenue potential."
