Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : November 01, 2017
Top 4 backup tips for marketers
Malfunctions, virus problems, theft, even natural disasters. These are a handful of ways marketers data, files, and content can be deleted or irrevocably harmed. Here are 4 tips to protect these documents.
Cloud sync
"Setup a "mirroring" of your data with a trusted cloud provider such as Amazon or Google, and you'll always have backup copies of vital data. Cloud services are inexpensive, especially compared to the hassle and costs of recovery. Some firms such as Western Digital offer hard drives paired with cloud storage, so backing up data is seamlessly easy. If you have an Android phone, then you can direct your laptop and phone to both sync content to the same Google location," said David Zimmerman, CEO, LC Technology.
Safe mode
"If your laptop will boot, but it's not working properly, then try to launch in Safe Mode. If you can open the OS then you can probably grab your files and move them over to an external hard drive to make a quick copy," said Zimmerman. "Unless your laptop is a high-end machine, you're likely better off discarding it if it's out of warranty because the cost of repairs will probably be higher than a new machine. Remember, treat your laptop as an internet access point and a software program tool - not a storage device."
Backup the backup
"If you're dealing with valuable data, then you want to have redundant backups in place. Consider a blend of one or more cloud services along with external hard drives to make "copies of copies." You can store one external hard drive at home and give another to a trusted friend so that you remove the risk that could come from a fire or flood," said Zimmerman.
Security Measures
"A lost or stolen laptop is a target for data theft unless you use security measures. The first step is to utilize a login PIN which will stop most criminals from grabbing your sensitive information," said Zimmerman. "To fully protect your data (again you should just store it in the cloud), then use encryption to make it useless for anyone to view unless they possess the encryption key. You also should not let anyone else use your laptop as they might accidentally delete files or mess with the operating system."
Tags: cloud backup, computer malfunction tips, computer security, LC Technology, online security, storage backup
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 4 backup tips for marketers
- Survey: Digital hot for holidays, how marketers can engage
- Top 3 tips to use cart abandonment emails to re-engage
- Expert: How brands are using social now, how to prep for 2018
- Expert: How marketers can get up to date with GDPR
- Why content needs to be on non-ecomm sites
- Study finds engagement with email still tops social
- Phones are the new wallets, tool gives marketers data they can use
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers