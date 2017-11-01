Top 4 backup tips for marketers

by Kristina Knight

Cloud sync

"Setup a "mirroring" of your data with a trusted cloud provider such as Amazon or Google, and you'll always have backup copies of vital data. Cloud services are inexpensive, especially compared to the hassle and costs of recovery. Some firms such as Western Digital offer hard drives paired with cloud storage, so backing up data is seamlessly easy. If you have an Android phone, then you can direct your laptop and phone to both sync content to the same Google location," said David Zimmerman, CEO, LC Technology.

Safe mode

"If your laptop will boot, but it's not working properly, then try to launch in Safe Mode. If you can open the OS then you can probably grab your files and move them over to an external hard drive to make a quick copy," said Zimmerman. "Unless your laptop is a high-end machine, you're likely better off discarding it if it's out of warranty because the cost of repairs will probably be higher than a new machine. Remember, treat your laptop as an internet access point and a software program tool - not a storage device."

Backup the backup

"If you're dealing with valuable data, then you want to have redundant backups in place. Consider a blend of one or more cloud services along with external hard drives to make "copies of copies." You can store one external hard drive at home and give another to a trusted friend so that you remove the risk that could come from a fire or flood," said Zimmerman.

Security Measures

"A lost or stolen laptop is a target for data theft unless you use security measures. The first step is to utilize a login PIN which will stop most criminals from grabbing your sensitive information," said Zimmerman. "To fully protect your data (again you should just store it in the cloud), then use encryption to make it useless for anyone to view unless they possess the encryption key. You also should not let anyone else use your laptop as they might accidentally delete files or mess with the operating system."

Tags: cloud backup, computer malfunction tips, computer security, LC Technology, online security, storage backup