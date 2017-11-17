BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Email Marketing : November 17, 2017


Top 3 tips to push Black Friday email engagement

All indications are that this year's holiday shopping season will be bigger and better than last year. Data from RetailMeNot's recent forecast survey predicts a 47% increase in consumer spending over Black Friday weekend compared to the same period last year. That's an average increase of $238 per consumer, with nearly 7 out of ten consumers planning to shop over the holiday weekend.

by Kristina Knight

So, what can advertisers do to reach the right customers with the right content to capitalize on the Black Friday shopping frenzy? Here are 3 tips to push Black Friday email engagement.

Use contextual, personalized advertisements.

"RetailMeNot's data shows that clothing, accessories and health and beauty products will be some of the most sought-after items this year. However, geography matters--wool sweaters and winter boots likely won't be in high-demand for shoppers in the southern tier of the U.S. Not to mention consumers will likely see ads from Friday through Monday, so timeliness matters. Advertisers should capitalize on geo-location capabilities of mobile devices to serve up relevant, contextually-appropriate promos based on shoppers' locations AND include offers, pricing or availability that updates in real time on the open. This personalizes the experience and builds trust and loyalty by showing customers you know--and can deliver--exactly what they want," said Jeff Kupietzky, CEO of PowerInbox.

Join an email ad network.

"Placing advertisements inside email newsletters is a great way to reach a highly captive audience. Not only have these subscribers opted-in to receive marketing messages from publishers, but they've also come to trust that publisher's content. Email ads are also impervious to browser-based ad blockers, and messages are 5-times more likely to be seen in email than on Facebook. All of this means that joining an email ad network allows you to tap into this rich channel easily without having to ink deals with each individual publisher. Just one and done, and your ads will be contextually delivered to your target audience," said Kupietzky.

Use visuals, especially video. Holiday shoppers are visually-driven consumers.

"They not only want to see new products in real life (59% say in-store browsing is key) but they're also highly drawn to video. In fact, customized videos can boost email open rates by 60% and increase conversion rates by over 20%. Simply including the word "video" in the email subject line lifts open rates by 5X! And, among those who open them, 90% actually watch the videos. It's an incredibly powerful tool, so make sure you're using it this season," said Kupietzky.

Tags: email content, email marketing, email marketing tips, email tips, PowerInbox










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/11/top-3-tips-to-push-black-friday-email-engagement.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.