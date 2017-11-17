Top 3 tips to push Black Friday email engagement

by Kristina Knight

So, what can advertisers do to reach the right customers with the right content to capitalize on the Black Friday shopping frenzy? Here are 3 tips to push Black Friday email engagement.

Use contextual, personalized advertisements.

"RetailMeNot's data shows that clothing, accessories and health and beauty products will be some of the most sought-after items this year. However, geography matters--wool sweaters and winter boots likely won't be in high-demand for shoppers in the southern tier of the U.S. Not to mention consumers will likely see ads from Friday through Monday, so timeliness matters. Advertisers should capitalize on geo-location capabilities of mobile devices to serve up relevant, contextually-appropriate promos based on shoppers' locations AND include offers, pricing or availability that updates in real time on the open. This personalizes the experience and builds trust and loyalty by showing customers you know--and can deliver--exactly what they want," said Jeff Kupietzky, CEO of PowerInbox.

Join an email ad network.

"Placing advertisements inside email newsletters is a great way to reach a highly captive audience. Not only have these subscribers opted-in to receive marketing messages from publishers, but they've also come to trust that publisher's content. Email ads are also impervious to browser-based ad blockers, and messages are 5-times more likely to be seen in email than on Facebook. All of this means that joining an email ad network allows you to tap into this rich channel easily without having to ink deals with each individual publisher. Just one and done, and your ads will be contextually delivered to your target audience," said Kupietzky.

Use visuals, especially video. Holiday shoppers are visually-driven consumers.

"They not only want to see new products in real life (59% say in-store browsing is key) but they're also highly drawn to video. In fact, customized videos can boost email open rates by 60% and increase conversion rates by over 20%. Simply including the word "video" in the email subject line lifts open rates by 5X! And, among those who open them, 90% actually watch the videos. It's an incredibly powerful tool, so make sure you're using it this season," said Kupietzky.

