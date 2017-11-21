Top 3 tips to improve local search strategy

by Kristina Knight

Have a Local Business Page for Each of Your Locations

"One critical way to capture more Page 1 real estate is by implementing a store locator on your website that is structured with local schema and indexable content," said Alex Porter, CEO, Location3. "That locator should then direct users to individual business/store landing pages that also feature hyper-local, customized content, by location. By building these pages in a subdirectory of your main website, you can capitalize on the ranking authority of your root domain and supplement map listing links within a user's search result. This can ensure you're capturing the most user attention, especially on mobile, and creates a quality user experience in the process, leading to more conversions and more customers."

Connecting the Offline and Online Experience - Through Reviews

"Customer reviews are a vital part of your business. A positive review can draw in foot-traffic and increase ROI for your locations. But a bad review or rating can harm your business in a big way. Disgruntled consumers will deter friends, family, and strangers from visiting or purchasing your location, simply by sharing their feedback and experience," said Porter. "Brands who engage with customers online, whether thanking a customer for a positive review or working with a customer who had a bad experience, can create a better offline experience for that individual and many others who are taking note. People are more likely to visit a store that can handle its online customer interactions the same way it would in-store."

Decipher What Your Data is Telling You

"Before stepping foot in a store, many consumers search online to find what they're looking for. Often, they search for brand agnostic and general phrases, like "coffee shops" or "breakfast sandwich." Because of this, it's critical for your location to appear in these general searches. How? By utilizing keyword research and data," said Porter. "Identify the keywords and phrases that your target audience is using when searching for similar products or services. Once identified, optimize both your mobile and desktop site for those terms, and incorporate analytics to ensure you can easily monitor which keywords are driving the most site traffic. Understanding what works and what doesn't gives you the chance to adjust and tweak your strategy accordingly, in order to generate more online traffic and more customer conversions."

