BizReport : Advertising : November 15, 2017
Solid start to 2017 holiday season, how marketers can prep
Adobe has released initial findings for the 2017 holiday shopping season - and if the season continues, marketers will have a merry Christmas, indeed. According to Adobe's data the US Veteran's Day weekend shopping totals topped $1.3 billion, a 9% increase YoY.
As to how early shoppers are finding items and purchasing, Adobe's data indicates 44% of online traffic and 24% of revenue is coming from smartphones, 46% of traffic and 64% of revenue is coming from desktops, and 10% of traffic and 12% of revenue is coming from tablets.
As to what marketer and merchant offers are most likely to engage, free shipping remains at the top. According to Deloitte data most consumers (88%) report free shipping is 'more important' than fast shipping, and 72% say they plan to use free shipping offers this holiday season.
"It only took a few holiday seasons for people to change their expectations of retailers throughout the entire shopping journey -- from search and inspiration to product variety, availability and price, to delivery and even returns," said Rod Sides, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. retail, wholesale and distribution leader. "The online experience has also redefined people's expectations of the physical store. In the survey, people told us online channels outperform stores when it comes to finding unique items and products that are high-quality and ones they trust. At one time, online excelled primarily on price followed by convenience, but now, it's outpacing the store experience across all attributes during the holiday season."
Nearly half of shoppers (43%) say they'll take advantage of free ship-to-store options when buying online, and 63% say they want 'generous return policies' that include the ability to return items purchased online to physical stores.
The full Deloitte report can be found here.
