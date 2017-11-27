BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : November 27, 2017


Merchants see spike on Thanksgiving

For the second year in a row, Thanksgiving sales have beaten out Black Friday numbers. That, according to new Monetate data, which shows average order values about $10 higher per cart on Thanksgiving than on Black Friday.

by Kristina Knight

Added to that is the trend of shoppers choosing online rather than in-store to complete purchases during the Thanksgiving weekend. Monetate's research shows that mobile page views increased about 30% YoY on Thanksgiving Day.

"Instead of braving lines and crowded stores following a Thanksgiving meal, consumers are stocking up on gifts in the comfort of their own homes. For the second year in a row, conversion rates were higher on Thanksgiving than Black Friday, and mobile buying is continuing to rise," said Lucinda Duncalfe, CEO of Monetate. "We know that ecommerce activity during critical shopping days like Thanksgiving and Black Friday are indicative of overall performance for a brand. Retailers should focus on delivering an optimized ecommerce experience across all channels, especially mobile, if they want to win this holiday season."

Adobe's researchers agree with Monetate's; about 54% of site visits and more than 35% of sales were from mobile devices.

"Shoppers capitalized on deep discounts on Black Friday, resulting in the largest Black Friday online ever with online spend totaling $5.03 billion. Conversion rates across all devices saw double digit growth throughout Black Friday. As we kick off Small Business Saturday, online sales are trending slightly lower than expected. However, the entire holiday season continues to see exponential growth with Cyber Monday expected to be the largest US online shopping day in history," said Taylor Schreiner, Director of Adobe Digital Insights.

And, according to Adobe, these trends will continue for Cyber Monday, with many experts expecting November 27 to be the largest online shopping day ever. Some forecasts suggest the spend will top the $6.5 billion mark, an increase of about 16% YoY.

Tags: Adobe Digital Insights, Black Friday trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Monetate, online shopping










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/11/merchants-see-spike-on-thanksgiving.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.