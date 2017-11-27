Merchants see spike on Thanksgiving

by Kristina Knight

Added to that is the trend of shoppers choosing online rather than in-store to complete purchases during the Thanksgiving weekend. Monetate's research shows that mobile page views increased about 30% YoY on Thanksgiving Day.

"Instead of braving lines and crowded stores following a Thanksgiving meal, consumers are stocking up on gifts in the comfort of their own homes. For the second year in a row, conversion rates were higher on Thanksgiving than Black Friday, and mobile buying is continuing to rise," said Lucinda Duncalfe, CEO of Monetate. "We know that ecommerce activity during critical shopping days like Thanksgiving and Black Friday are indicative of overall performance for a brand. Retailers should focus on delivering an optimized ecommerce experience across all channels, especially mobile, if they want to win this holiday season."

Adobe's researchers agree with Monetate's; about 54% of site visits and more than 35% of sales were from mobile devices.

"Shoppers capitalized on deep discounts on Black Friday, resulting in the largest Black Friday online ever with online spend totaling $5.03 billion. Conversion rates across all devices saw double digit growth throughout Black Friday. As we kick off Small Business Saturday, online sales are trending slightly lower than expected. However, the entire holiday season continues to see exponential growth with Cyber Monday expected to be the largest US online shopping day in history," said Taylor Schreiner, Director of Adobe Digital Insights.

And, according to Adobe, these trends will continue for Cyber Monday, with many experts expecting November 27 to be the largest online shopping day ever. Some forecasts suggest the spend will top the $6.5 billion mark, an increase of about 16% YoY.

