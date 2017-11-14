BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : November 14, 2017


Marketers: Messaging apps key to customer engagement

While more shoppers are, indeed, buying more products online, that doesn't mean a good product listing page is all a marketer needs to connect. Messaging apps are gaining in popularity for both marketers, merchants, and shoppers, as they offer ways for consumers to have their questions answered without a trip to the store.

by Kristina Knight

Look for more marketers and brands to invest in messaging app tech. That, according to recent LiveWife data, which indicates that most (79%) of marketers believe two-way conversations - like those enabled by messaging apps - are crucial to customer engagement. They say 'conversational marketing' is the next digital revolution, and many (55%) are investing marketing dollars into messaging apps to improve their customer service.

"Conversational marketing is disrupting the brand playbook as consumers spend more time in messaging apps," said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO, LiveWorld. "Marketers must employ two-way dialogue tactics to boost consumer engagement, be in the moment, and foster lasting customer relationships...Chatbots are altering the future of brand marketing campaigns with conversations between brands and the always-on consumer. Early adoption of messaging platforms enables natural and authentic engagement with customers and provides brand marketers with a competitive advantage."

Nearly half (40%) of marketers believe the use of messaging apps will increase over the next year, and 49% say they'll increase their use of chatbots within the next year.

While installing chatbots and messaging apps within a branded website is where much of the budget for these improvements lie, social networks cannot be ignored. Whether through a branded page, or a private message through Twitter, Facebook, or another social network, marketers have many options to engage in one-on-one conversations and even solve customer problems through social networks.

