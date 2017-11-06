Marketers: Look for ways to engage online this holiday

by Kristina Knight

Adobe's annual online holiday shopping forecast also indicates a 15% YoY spending increase for Thanksgiving along, with sales expected to reach at least $2.8 billion. And, for the first time, mobile shopping visits are expected to out-pace desktop visits, making it important for marketers to have mobile friendly landing pages, coupon/deal codes, and a seamless mobile checkout experience.

The typical online shopping days - Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Green Monday - are expected to have the highest levels of traffic and conversions, which is why Adobe's experts believe the experience is the key.

"This year's record-breaking online holiday shopping season is built on the strength of the big players. We predict the biggest retailers with wide selections, easy shopping experiences and free shipping, to drive online holiday growth this year. Still, there is opportunities for savvy small retailers to win, specifically with mobile experiences. As revenue growth plateaus, retailers will be competing hard for customers by offering steep discounts and providing a seamless customer journey," said Mickey Mericle, vice president, Marketing and Insights at Adobe.

Meanwhile, a large chunk of the online spend is expected to go to Amazon. According to data out from Astound about half of holiday shoppers will hit up Amazon for at least one gift or holiday item.

One more interesting finding: more shoppers will be influenced by more channels. In the past, shoppers may have gone straight to retailer websites, but Astound's experts believe this year social will drive more purchases, about one-third (32%) will try out tech and other gadget in-store before buying, and that mobile will become a bigger player in conversions.

"Our study revealed that every channel has a role to play this season. Brands and retailers have to make sure they can get products to consumers when they want them and how they want them, as efficiency is top of mind for shoppers," says Lauren Freedman, SVP of Digital Strategy, Astound Commerce. "They also need to figure out how to keep people coming back and away from Amazon, as not surprisingly our research found that the company will play a huge role this year in holiday shopping."

Their data also shows that while discounts discounts drive most digital shoppers, experience is becoming a bigger key to satisfaction. In fact, more than two-thirds of shoppers said items that are ready to ship along with fast delivery are keys to their conversions.

