Marketers: How to combat ad fraud

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Ad fraud has been around for a while, why is there so much pressure now for brands and publishers to combat this?

Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG: Companies have compelling reasons to work with TAG and their peers to address ad fraud, including both reputation and the bottom line. Marketers know that ad fraud is costing their companies in misspent resources and hurting their ability to measure and improve their digital campaigns. Worse, the criminals who are profiting from ad fraud are damaging a company's most valuable asset: its brand. When fraudsters put a company's ads in inappropriate and unsafe places, consumers lose trust and confidence in that brand, making ad fraud both an unacceptable cost and a significant brand risk unless it is addressed across the supply chain.

Kristina: How can brands and publishers get TAG Certified Against Fraud?

Mike: Becoming TAG Certified Against Fraud involves an independent review process for brands and publishers to show they are meeting a rigorous set of guidelines to protect against fraudulent, non-human traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. To qualify for any of TAG's seal programs, a company first must be "TAG Registered," which verifies it is a legitimate participant in the digital advertising supply chain. Then applicants must meet specific requirements relevant to the role they play in advertising.

• Direct buyers like advertisers and agencies must complete, designate a TAG compliance officer, and comply with the Media Rating Council's Invalid Traffic (IVT) Detection and Filtration Guidelines.

• Direct sellers such as publishers and their agents must comply with all of the steps required of buyers, as well as domain list filtering, data center IP list filtering, and publisher sourcing disclosure requirements.

• Intermediaries such as ad networks and other indirect buyers and sellers must comply with all of the steps required of buyers, as well as domain list filtering, data center IP list filtering, and TAG's Payment ID protocol.



Interested companies can find the full set of requirements and begin the application process via the TAG website at https://www.tagtoday.net/certified-against-fraud-program/

Kristina: What differentiates TAG from other advisory councils out there, such as the MRC and IAB?

Mike: TAG is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. TAG was created by the industry's top trade organizations, including the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG also works closely with other trade and standards organizations, like our strong partnership with the MRC to develop its invalid traffic (IVT) guidelines.

Kristina: Can you provide some examples of how major brands are fighting ad fraud?

Mike: Major brands have been leading the fight against fraud and the related problems of malware and ad-supported piracy. Among the companies that have stepped forward to advance TAG's efforts as members of our Board of Directors and Leadership Council are Charter Communications, Colgate-Palmolive, Disney, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, ESPN, Fox, JC Penney, JP Morgan Chase, Keurig Green Mountain, McDonald's, Motorola Solutions, NBC Universal, Procter & Gamble, Time Warner Cable Media, Unilever, USAA, and Warner Bros. Beyond their leadership participation in TAG, many of those brand leaders have also set requirements for their supply chain partners to obtain TAG Registration and TAG Seals.

Tags: ad fraud tips, advertising, advertising fraud, advertising tips, combat ad fraud, Tag