BizReport : Advertising : November 24, 2017


Marketers: Create seamless, social campaigns

Two new reports out shed light on how more marketers can engage across digital: first, by creating seamless, omni-channel campaigns, and then, by going social.

by Kristina Knight

First, seamless. New data out from Dotcom Distribution finds most shoppers (64%) 'appreciate' brands that focus on omni-channel campaigns - they see those brands as realizing that consumers aren't tied only to Facebook, a particular news site, or streaming device.

Researchers also found that faster delivery and easier returns are growing concerns for shoppers. In fact, while 38% said discounts informed their purchase decisions, 34% rates fast delivery as a decision maker. Most (90%) said free shipping was a selling point for their online purchases, as well as free returns/exchanges (76%).

"It's becoming increasingly clear that creating a positive and seamless customer experience both in-store and at-home is key for brands during this rapidly changing retail environment," said Maria Haggerty, CEO of Dotcom Distribution. "Our recent study can help guide companies in identifying what makes the biggest impact on consumers and builds brand loyalty as they are heading into the busy peak planning season."

Meanwhile, data out from Sprout Social underlines the importance of social for brands. In their new report, 79% said they share life milestones on social media, and that 1 in 3 include brands in those posts. What's more, about half (48%) of those who see these milestone posts go out and buy the product after seeing it on social.

Researchers further found that friends and family recommendations continue to out-weigh other purchase decision makers, with 83% weighting these recommendations as their most important.

Tags: advertising, Dotcom Distribution, social campaigns, social marketing, social marketing tips, Sprout Social










