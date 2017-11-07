Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : November 07, 2017
How marketers can protect from fraud during the holiday season
The holiday season isn't only the season of giving, it's the season of taking. At least where fraudsters are concerned. In fact, more than 10% of transactions may be fraudulent this holiday; Kount has reveal a few keys for marketers to protect themselves from fraud.
With more people moving online to shop for the upcoming holiday season, marketers need to up their fraud protection game. That's the word from Kount; they looked into the 2016 holiday shopping season and found that about 11% of desktop transactions were attacked by fraudsters. Nearly 7% of mobile browser transactions were attacked.
And, these attacks didn't only happen during last year's holiday; on average about 11% of both mobile and desktop shopping transactions were attacked through Q1 2017.
"Our data shows that chargebacks seen in Q1 are a huge problem for merchants, and one that will only to continue to grow if retailers don't get a handle on their fraud problem," said Don Bush, VP of Marketing, Kount. "Chargebacks reports are included in calculating our average fraud attacks, which spiked in Q1 2017 due to holiday fraud from the previous quarter. Q1 2017 reporting showed an increase in fraud among all device types over what was seen during 2016's holiday retail quarter."
Marketers can protect themselves by having a fraud prevention system in place. This includes knowing the type of device - tablet, phone, desktop, etc - shoppers are using, using AI to help identify fraudulent purchases, and to link orders with shopping personas to help identify and reveal fraudsters.
Tags: 2017 holiday fraud, advertising fraud, ecommerce, ecommerce fraud, Kount
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How local search can help marketers now
- How marketers can protect from fraud during the holiday season
- Marketers: Look for ways to engage online this holiday
- Top 4 tips to increase holiday campaign engagement
- Top 5 tips to help your brand transition
- Top 4 backup tips for marketers
- Survey: Digital hot for holidays, how marketers can engage
- Top 3 tips to use cart abandonment emails to re-engage
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers