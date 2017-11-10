Search BizReport
BizReport : Blogs & Content : November 10, 2017
Content tips for holiday marketing
New data out from VigLink indicates nearly half of consumers won't be buying on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Instead, they'll be researching products and planning shopping trips. How can marketers connect? Through the right content. Here are three tips.
First, don't push all holiday marketing dollars into Black Friday or Cyber Monday ads
"Provide the right content for purchases throughout the shopping season," advises VigLink.
VigLink's data shows nearly 60% of shoppers start shopping in October and November, and that is when nearly half (44%) of publishers adjust their content to include shopping guides, affiliate marketing, ads, and articles that mention products. Marketers should contact publishers about these potential placements.
Second, remember the discounts
According to Viglink, publishers have found that the most-shared holiday content includes pricing details, coupons, and discounts (43%). They also found that more than half (57%) of shoppers say pricing information, coupons, and discounts are the 'second most helpful' purchasing information.
Third, give customers the content they want
What content? According to VigLink's data, this would include coupons/deals, a mix of product information and gift guide listings.
"The more information, the better - but make it a mix of third party validation and traditional content," write the experts at VigLink. "46% of consumers gather information about a product from reviews on a company's website. . .70.4% of consumers said customer reviews are the most helpful resource when making a decision about a product."
Tags: advertising, advertising content, content tips, content trends, marketing tips, VigLink
