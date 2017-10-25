Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Blogs & Content : October 25, 2017
Why content needs to be on non-ecomm sites
While many marketers are building up the content on product pages, new data indicates that this content build-up needs to be in place across the web, specifically on social media, not just on ecommerce or product pages. In fact, most consumers now say Facebook is the site that is inspiring most of their purchase decisions.
While Facebook and social are influencing more buying decisions, social isn't pushing actual sales conversions. Most (80%) of those surveyed say they've never made a purchase from a buy button. The key, for social content, is that consumers are visiting their favorite hubs up to 5 times each day, and that nearly one-third of all purchases are beginning with social engagement (monthly).
"Social media as well as the increasing amount of visual content available online influences consumer purchase behavior more every day," said Oliver Tan, CEO and Co-Founder, ViSenze. "Our Visual Commerce Report: Retail confirmed for us that retailers must revamp the way their products are discovered online in order to streamline the path to purchase. We have watched as the demand for visual search has grown, and ensuring that every product can be found, referenced, and understood based on visual attributes is the only way to capitalize on these moments of inspiration happening at any time during the customer journey."
In addition to social content, consumers are also increasing the amount of product/branded video content they watch; about half are now watching retailer site-based video content while they are shopping.
As to where consumers are shopping, about half say they now prefer online to in-store shopping, but 52% report they have trouble finding the products they want online, and because of this problem, they're 'open to recommendations' from friends/family about competing products.
Tags: content, content marketing, content tips, social marketing, Visenze
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Why content needs to be on non-ecomm sites
- Study finds engagement with email still tops social
- Phones are the new wallets, tool gives marketers data they can use
- Study: Phones increasingly important, what that means for marketers
- Marketers failing at personalization
- Marketers: Java apps vulnerable to attack
- More marketers to invest in content
- Mid-week emails key for engagement
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers