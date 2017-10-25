Why content needs to be on non-ecomm sites

by Kristina Knight

While Facebook and social are influencing more buying decisions, social isn't pushing actual sales conversions. Most (80%) of those surveyed say they've never made a purchase from a buy button. The key, for social content, is that consumers are visiting their favorite hubs up to 5 times each day, and that nearly one-third of all purchases are beginning with social engagement (monthly).

"Social media as well as the increasing amount of visual content available online influences consumer purchase behavior more every day," said Oliver Tan, CEO and Co-Founder, ViSenze. "Our Visual Commerce Report: Retail confirmed for us that retailers must revamp the way their products are discovered online in order to streamline the path to purchase. We have watched as the demand for visual search has grown, and ensuring that every product can be found, referenced, and understood based on visual attributes is the only way to capitalize on these moments of inspiration happening at any time during the customer journey."

In addition to social content, consumers are also increasing the amount of product/branded video content they watch; about half are now watching retailer site-based video content while they are shopping.

As to where consumers are shopping, about half say they now prefer online to in-store shopping, but 52% report they have trouble finding the products they want online, and because of this problem, they're 'open to recommendations' from friends/family about competing products.

