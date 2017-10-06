What summer travel trends mean for online marketers

by Kristina Knight

It isn't only the self-serve options that are trending. More and more consumers are talking about their travels throughout social media, making social key for travel brands' marketing messages.

"Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become digital travel diaries for millions of people around the globe. This provides a prime opportunity for marketers to tap into the increased social activity this time of year," said Moses Velasco, chief evangelist, Socialbakers. "Summer 2017 data showed that travelers are craving the new and exciting - moving toward alternative ways of traveling from Airbnb to Uber. Looking ahead to 2018, marketers should take notice and find innovative ways to provide travelers with engaging and un-traditional experiences that meet this shift in preferences."

As to which cities and brands are tops among social media users, New Delhi, Sao Paulo, and New York are among the top-growing destinations. Among these hot destinations, sites like the Louvre and Chateau de Versailles in France and Sydney's Opera House are leading the way for international destinations. In the US, destinations like Disneyland, Universal Studios - Hollywood, and Wrigley Field are leading the way within social media.

Tags: advertising, social marketing, social media trends, Socialbakers, travel marketing