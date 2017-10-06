Search BizReport
October 06, 2017
What summer travel trends mean for online marketers
Trends in summer travel may have an impact on how online marketers connect with people. Socialbakers had broken out some of the biggest trends through the summer travel season, and chief among this is that self-serve travel options - like Airbnb and Uber - are among the top growing brands in the social space.
It isn't only the self-serve options that are trending. More and more consumers are talking about their travels throughout social media, making social key for travel brands' marketing messages.
"Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become digital travel diaries for millions of people around the globe. This provides a prime opportunity for marketers to tap into the increased social activity this time of year," said Moses Velasco, chief evangelist, Socialbakers. "Summer 2017 data showed that travelers are craving the new and exciting - moving toward alternative ways of traveling from Airbnb to Uber. Looking ahead to 2018, marketers should take notice and find innovative ways to provide travelers with engaging and un-traditional experiences that meet this shift in preferences."
As to which cities and brands are tops among social media users, New Delhi, Sao Paulo, and New York are among the top-growing destinations. Among these hot destinations, sites like the Louvre and Chateau de Versailles in France and Sydney's Opera House are leading the way for international destinations. In the US, destinations like Disneyland, Universal Studios - Hollywood, and Wrigley Field are leading the way within social media.
Tags: advertising, social marketing, social media trends, Socialbakers, travel marketing
