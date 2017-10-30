Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : October 30, 2017
Top 3 tips to use cart abandonment emails to re-engage
Most marketers know that abandoned carts are a key point of reengagement for consumers. The problem is hitting the right now with the first contact after an online shopping cart has been abandoned. That's where new data from Klaviyo comes in.
Researchers found that emails focusing on reengaging consumers who have abandoned an online shopping cart hold just over a 40% open rate; these emails also find an average click rate of about 9.5%, significantly higher than other types of email campaigns.
"Though many retailers look at abandoned carts as lost revenue, the truth is they're exactly the opposite: an opportunity to make money if handled correctly," said Agata Celmerowski, VP Marketing, Klaviyo. "With relevant, timely emails prompting users to revisit their potential purchases, our customers made nearly $30 million last quarter alone off abandoned carts and there are takeaways for all merchants who want to replicate that success."
Here are three tips from Klaviyo for brands to improve their cart abandonment campaigns.
First, keep the subject lines simple - remind the customer about their shopping cart. From there, consider adding emojis, the use of emojis in subject lines have been shown to increase open rates.
Second, don't spam. This goes without saying, but don't spam customers who have abandoned a shopping cart. According to Klaviyo's data sending between 2 and 3 abandoned cart emails is a sweet spot to keep open and click rates higher, along with revenue per campaign.
Third, include discounts and other deals to encourage the consumer not only to open the email, but to click through, and then complete the purchase.
Tags: advertising, email content, email marketing, email reengagement, Klaviyo, reengagement campaigns, shopping cart abandonment
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 3 tips to use cart abandonment emails to re-engage
- Expert: How brands are using social now, how to prep for 2018
- Expert: How marketers can get up to date with GDPR
- Why content needs to be on non-ecomm sites
- Study finds engagement with email still tops social
- Phones are the new wallets, tool gives marketers data they can use
- Study: Phones increasingly important, what that means for marketers
- Marketers failing at personalization
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers