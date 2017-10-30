BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : October 30, 2017


Top 3 tips to use cart abandonment emails to re-engage

Most marketers know that abandoned carts are a key point of reengagement for consumers. The problem is hitting the right now with the first contact after an online shopping cart has been abandoned. That's where new data from Klaviyo comes in.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found that emails focusing on reengaging consumers who have abandoned an online shopping cart hold just over a 40% open rate; these emails also find an average click rate of about 9.5%, significantly higher than other types of email campaigns.

"Though many retailers look at abandoned carts as lost revenue, the truth is they're exactly the opposite: an opportunity to make money if handled correctly," said Agata Celmerowski, VP Marketing, Klaviyo. "With relevant, timely emails prompting users to revisit their potential purchases, our customers made nearly $30 million last quarter alone off abandoned carts and there are takeaways for all merchants who want to replicate that success."

Here are three tips from Klaviyo for brands to improve their cart abandonment campaigns.

First, keep the subject lines simple - remind the customer about their shopping cart. From there, consider adding emojis, the use of emojis in subject lines have been shown to increase open rates.

Second, don't spam. This goes without saying, but don't spam customers who have abandoned a shopping cart. According to Klaviyo's data sending between 2 and 3 abandoned cart emails is a sweet spot to keep open and click rates higher, along with revenue per campaign.

Third, include discounts and other deals to encourage the consumer not only to open the email, but to click through, and then complete the purchase.

Tags: advertising, email content, email marketing, email reengagement, Klaviyo, reengagement campaigns, shopping cart abandonment










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/10/top-3-tips-to-use-cart-abandonment-emails-to-re-engage.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.