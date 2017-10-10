Top 3 tips to ensure GDPR compliance

by Kristina Knight

Make a List and Check it Twice

"The first step on the road to GDPR compliance is awareness. This holiday season, marketers should ensure all key decision makers and employees within the organization are aware of GDPR and the impacts it will have. Businesses can get ahead of the holiday season by reviewing all existing policies and making a list of exactly what needs to be changed in order to accommodate the new regulations. This will ensure marketers are on the right footing before they start delivering their holiday campaigns," said EJ McGowan, General Manager, Campaigner.

Ensure Opt-Ins Before the Holidays

"The GDPR regulation requires explicit consent for the use of consumer data. Before crafting holiday campaign emails, be sure all subscribers on your mailing lists have agreed to receive holiday communications," said McGowan. "Mark a clear opt-in choice to ensure consent among users and avoid connecting with those who don't select this option. Because the GDPR regulation also requires clear and concise opt-in statements, be cautious with your choice of language and avoid using puns. If you choose to use holiday language, be sure that important references to consumer data is clear and free of unrelated terminology."

Tis' The Season for Data Security

"Under the GDPR, data for those on your mailing lists must be up to date, accurate and stored no longer than is necessary. Marketers can gear up for this new regulation by keeping an audit trail of their collection and use of data this holiday season. Additionally, marketers should clearly disclose their data practices ahead of this bustling season, as this will ensure both compliance and organization," said McGowan.

Tags: advertising, Campaigner, email compliance, email marketing, GDPR compliance