Study: Phones increasingly important, what that means for marketers

by Kristina Knight

This attachment to the smartphone is not new, but it bears consideration by marketers and brands alike, because if people are so connected to their phones, it stands to reason that marketers need to give more phone connection options - like the ability to pay via smartphone, more marketing communications that are mobile-friendly, and more overall digital content.

"We wanted to look more closely at the younger consumer audience, across different countries, and in more depth than the well-known trope that young people love their smartphones," said Rurik Bradbury, global head of communications and research at LivePerson. "What we see in the research data is the phone truly becoming an extension of the self, and the platforms and apps within it -- digital life -- occupying more than their offline interactions."

Just how deep does the phone connection go? To the point that most are sleeping with phones and taking phones to the bathroom with them. It's also interesting to note that the majority of Gen Z and Millennials believe they'll be able to make all purchases digitally/via phone.

As to how consumers want to interact with marketers, most say their first contact is typically through an app or website, and when asked how they're prefer to contact, most chose SMS/messaging apps over actual calls.

