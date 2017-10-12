BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
October 12, 2017


Study: Marketers missing on personalization, strategy

New data out from Zaius indicates marketers are missing the mark in several key areas for consumer engagement. These areas include personalization and segmentation, traditional marketing tools, and omnichannel strategy.

by Kristina Knight

Some online marketers may need to take a hard look at past, present, and future campaigns. That's a takeaway from new Zaius research which indicates that while nearly half of marketers are developing an omnichannel strategy fewer than 15% are executing well such a strategy.

A bright spot in the report: there is renewed focus on segmentation and personalization. Nearly one-third report they are keyed in on audience segmentation and personalization. These are two areas that can either build brand loyalty or send customers to competitors.

"In these survey results, we hear marketers' frustration, ambition and dedication to their brands at a critical time of year. They know they need personalized and relevant content to convert potential buyers into customers, especially during busy seasons when consumers are overwhelmed with messages from brands," said Mark Gally, CEO of Zaius. "This data uncovers the path to help marketers overcome their frustration by leveraging omnichannel, marketing automation and B2C CRM solutions that can put them ahead this holiday season."

Other key takeaways from the 2017 HolidayMarketing Report include:

• Only 2% of marketers are using browser and mobile push strategies
• 43% use email
• About 20% use either social or search marketing
• 46% 'are developing' an omnichannel strategy
• 14% 'execute omnichannel well'

The full report findings can be accessed here.

