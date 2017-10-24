Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : October 24, 2017
Study finds engagement with email still tops social
A few years ago social media was supposed to kill email. Then it was messaging apps. Yet, email continues to go strong, and according to new data, it's tracking high on the engagement level across demographics.
Email isn't going anywhere. That's the word from SendGrid, whose new report found that most (74%) consumers prefer branded email communications to any other type of communication. What's more, Gen Z - the babies of the demographic space - are expected to increase their use of email by about 83% in the coming years. This will make Gen Z the demographic that is using email the most.
"Across generations, there is an overwhelming preference for email usage over all other communication forms by consumers when it comes to interactions with businesses," writes the researchers. "Email is primarily a vehicle for professional or work exchanges, particularly for sharing documents, scheduling meetings, and communicating about work."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 89% of those surveyed used email at least once in the month before the study
• 83% had use a social media tool/platform
What this implies for email marketers is that email isn't going away, and that the opportunity for email engagement remains high. Marketers should look at optimizing email messaging and updating their email strategy to ensure customers are engaged.
