Shoppers actively seeking deals, here's how marketers can engage

by Kristina Knight

First, the details. According to data, out from Hawk Incentives, more than 90% of shoppers surveyed for their report are 'always looking' for discounts or savings, and that just over half (56%) say they're more likely to look for deals now than they were a year ago.

Why the renewed focus on deals?

"Smartphones and instant access to deals via thumb swipes and mouse clicks have perpetuated deal-seeking behavior, and shoppers now have an emotional and habitual propensity to stretch their dollars and maximize their purchase value," said Theresa McEndree, Vice President of Marketing, Hawk Incentives. "Our research finds that consumers are going after the best deals with a vengeance, and deal seeking doesn't seem to stem from necessity. Retailers wanting to engage existing and prospective customers can offer deals such as rebates to help meet consumers' expectations for receiving the best deal while also collecting data to help promote future purchases and boost sales."

What is an online marketer to do with this information?

First, remember that deal seekers aren't just financially strapped families. About 86% of respondents household income was over the $200,000 mark look for deals; 87% of those with household incomes under the $40,000 mark look for deals. This means both high-ticket and low-ticket products or services will likely garner interest if deals and savings are attached.

Second, remember the value principle. Include items that have a high value proposition, and products associated with quality in savings campaigns. And, remember, that value trumps brand in these conversations.



Third, remember that most research is done before shoppers set foot in stores. So key in on mailing list offers, ensure website and other campaign copy is up to date and engaging, and then use rewards programs, coupon sites, and other deal-seeking options to get the word about.

