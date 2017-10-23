Search BizReport
October 23, 2017
Phones are the new wallets, tool gives marketers data they can use
Freak out because of a left behind wallet? Not any more. Today's consumers are more freaked out when they forget their phones at home. That's the word from new LivePerson data, which shows that nearly two-thirds (61.8%) of global consumers would rather leave their wallet at home than their phone.
The data also shows that most people are now sleeping with their phones and taking phones to the bathroom, especially younger consumers.
The full report can be found here.
What does this have to do with marketing? A lot, actually. With people so attached to their phones, it stands to reason that consumer data collected via mobile devices - from app stores, product research, and even websites visited - would be rich in information that marketers could use to create better consumer experiences and personalization.
To that end, marketers will be interested in PushSpring's data expansion. They've teamed up with Pinsight to include their carrier-level mobile data in PushSprig's Audience Console.
"Having the right data is key to the success of any marketing campaign," says Kevin McGinnis, CEO of Pinsight. "We are proud to work together with PushSpring to deliver the best quality of data possible to help its partners more effectively reach their customers."
The new offering includes audience personas which are basd on first-party mobile data, and also includes data gleaned from consumers' downloading and use of certain apps. For instance, beauty marketers could access data from consumers who have downloaded fashion apps.
Tags: LivePerson, mobile data, mobile marketing, mobile trends, Pinsight Data, PushSpring
