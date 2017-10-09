BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
October 09, 2017


More marketers turning to AI, here's why

Over the past few years, more and more marketers have pushed budget spend into artificial intelligence. To the point that, according to new data, most marketers are planning on increasing their martech budgets moving forward. The problem? AI is proving to still need human input.

by Kristina Knight

While the budgets for martech spending continue to increase, marketing execs don't believe AI is a stand-alone product. In fact, of those who have implemented AI tools, more than two-thirds (87%) believe 'human intervention' - i.e. input - is needed to guide the customer experience.

That human need, however, isn't stopping the flood of budget dollars into AI. About 92% of tech execs say there are plans to increase their martech spending over the next two years, and about three-quarters (78%) say they'll implement artificial intelligence marketing tech to their brand.

"In terms of this Forrester study, we believe that marketing has reached an inflection point where companies are increasingly looking to artificial intelligence marketing technology to orchestrate omni-channel customer experiences based on their entire customer data ecosystem," said Olly Downs, PhD, CEO at Amplero. "With the implementation of AI at the core of the marketing technology stack, enterprise marketers are finally able to move beyond rules-based systems and manual segmentation processes to deliver highly contextual, 1:1 customer experiences at scale that impact crucial business KPIs."

Why the focus on AI in marketing? Most (86%) of those surveyed say AI offers value to their business, specifically in the case of analyzing the dearth of online customer data.

"Marketers have reached a point where their ability to capture data has exceeded their ability to take data-driven action," according to the Forrester Consulting study. "[They] are confident in their readiness to incorporate AI into their marketing strategies... [and] the majority of respondents believe AI enhances human decisions and insights."

In fact, more than half (63%) say there is simply too much data to handle without artificial intelligence tools at their disposal.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, AI trends, Amplero, data analysis, Forrester Consulting, marketing data, online marketing










