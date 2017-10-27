Expert: How brands are using social now, how to prep for 2018

by Kristina Knight

For their new State of Social report, 4C Insights is looking at how marketers are using social now to spotlight potential trends moving forward. Among the more interesting findings: Facebook continues to show strong growth. Facebook spending through 4c increased about 150% YoY, and spending on Instagram increased just over 200% YoY.

"As an advertising channel, the state of social media has never been better. According to Forrester, paid social budgets will hit $36 billion in 2017 and grow past $100 billion in 2021. 4C data shows paid social advertising spend went up more than 30% in Q3 compared to Q2 2017 and that's up 130% over Q3 2016. Any concerns over fake news or Russian ads during the US election have not impacted marketing investment. In fact, if anything the hullabaloo over Russian ads just goes to show that advertising on Facebook works well," said Aaron Goldman, CMO, 4C Insights.

Based on the strength of social currently, what does Goldman expect moving forward?

"The success of Roku's IPO is evidence of investor confidence in new technology and new forms of content consumption. Today's media landscape is highly-fragmented and traditional methods of ad planning, buying, and measurement are quickly becoming obsolete. Recent research from Omnicom Media Group showed that TV and video consumption of 47% of adults aged 22 to 45 aren't effectively captured by current measurement techniques," said Goldman. "Social media has become one of the primary ways people consume content across screens and devices like Roku are accelerating this trend. As such, companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Snap stand to benefit as brands embrace more fluid multi-screen strategies for advertising and measurement."

As to the challenges facing social brands, Goldman expects brand safety to lead that charge.

"The "open web" is plagued by issues of brand safety, fraud, and viewability but the "walled gardens" of social media mitigate these concerns and provide premium inventory and strong performance for advertisers," said Goldman.

Tags: 4C Insights, social marketing, social media advertising, social trends