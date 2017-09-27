Two steps to help prevent journey hijacking

by Kristina Knight

What is a hijacked journey? It happens when customer browsers are infected with malware; competitor and fraudulent ads are then injected into their online sessions, taking them away from legitimate brands.

2016 data shows hijacking rates of between 15%-25% through September and early October, with hijacked journeys spiking later in the holiday season.

What steps can merchants and marketers take now to ensure their customers aren't hijacked?

First, use a browser infected with malware to look at their overall site experience.

"Retailers should look at their site experience on a browser infected with digital malware to get a better idea of what approximately one in four shoppers are experiencing when they visit their online store. When we show retailers that their competitors are serving product ads directly on their site - stealing away the customers they worked so hard to acquire - they are astonished because it's not something they can see on their end," said Chemi Katz, co-founder and CEO of Namogoo.

Next, understand that even with the best precautions, there will be an impact this holiday season.

"Understanding what percentage of their customers' page views include unauthorized ads, what percentage of them are pointing to related products from their competitors and which pages are more likely to include these ads," said Katz. "Once they realize the impact of journey hijacking, Implementing journey-hijack prevention solution is a very quick process. We work today with some of the biggest retailers in the U.S. who are reporting an immediate lift in conversions and are able to win back more than 90 percent of their stolen revenue."

The full Namagoo report can be found here.

Tags: advertising, customer journey trends, ecommerce, Namagoo