September 22, 2017
Top 4 habits from top sales teams
Teamwork is becoming a bigger performance key for sales teams, especially in the digital space. Here's what top sales teams are doing, based on new data out from CloudCraze.
Using a holistic customer via from their CRM platform
"Seventy-nine percent of top performing sales teams excel at developing a single customer view compared to just 37 percent of underperformers. Successful sales teams use a cloud-based CRM platform that collects robust data from every sales and commerce touchpoint and unifies it to create a 360-degree view of the customer. A cloud-based platform ensures sales reps have access to real-time data from all points throughout the customer journey so they can provide an engaging and informed customer experience with ease," said Sarah Traxler, Senior Directory of Marketing, CloudCraze.com.
Using self-serve and automation to save time
"Top performing sales reps use commerce solutions that empower their customers to self-serve, especially when it comes to routine orders and reorders," said Traxler. "The average sales person spends a whopping 64 percent of their day on non-selling activities and 25 percent on administrative tasks. Reallocating even just a fraction of that time to focus on larger customer concerns, such as high volume orders and new customer acquisition, can pay dividends in the long run. Additionally, self-service tools on mobile devices enable salespeople to connect with customers anywhere and everywhere. Omnichannel functionality paired with self-service ultimately gives sales teams the ability to focus on customer needs rather than spend long periods of time working with back office systems."
Using analytics to boot intelligence and personalization
"Seventy percent of top performing sales people rate their predictive intelligence as outstanding or very good, which is three times the rate of underperformers. Data can greatly influence whether a sales team wins or loses a deal. When salespeople have a robust commerce system at their disposal, they're able to collect an enormous amount of data that can reveal customer needs and purchase habits. Sales reps can then use this data to more effectively engage customers and personalize recommendations," said Traxler.
Using digital commerce to build stronger customer relationships
"Time is a hot commodity in today's market. To stay competitive, salespeople need to be able to quickly address customer feedback with new and relevant products and capabilities. Cloud-based platforms help businesses collect customer data and iterate the platform in a fraction of the time of a traditional legacy system. The faster salespeople can adapt and improve their processes, the more likely they are to keep customers satisfied and build lasting relationships," said Traxler.
advertising, CloudCraze, data analysis tips, ecommerce, online marketing tips, sales team best practices
