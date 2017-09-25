Tech key to small biz growth

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How important is tech for these smaller businesses right now?

Mark Shearer, EVP & President of Global SMB Solutions, Pitney Bowes: SMBs want to take advantage of the same technology that big businesses use, but they don't have their own IT departments and implementing new systems is costly, complex and time consuming. SMBs are looking for cloud-connected applications that are easy to use and provide immediate value. SMBs need to have confidence that the expense and time investment for new technology are worth the reward.

Kristina: How can smaller businesses better embrace technology to improve their revenue lines?

Mark: The SendPro C-Series is an excellent example of technology SMBs can use to simplify shipping and mailing while reducing cost. The SendPro C-Series is a digital multi-carrier platform that enables offices of all sizes to easily select the ideal sending option for every parcel, letter and flat they send, while also providing full tracking and delivering savings across carriers, which can be as much as 39 percent off some USPS retail shipping rates.

Kristina: How does shipping fit in to this area?

Mark: The latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, an annual report that measures both volume and spend for business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-business and consumer consigned shipments with weight up to 31.5 kg (70 lbs.), revealed that parcel shipping grew in the US by 8.2 percent in 2016. While shipping volumes are on the rise, so is complexity, with growing multi-carrier usage, increasing fees and surcharges, new carrier services and dimensional rating.

Kristina: What can small businesses do to improve logistics and save money?

Mark: 1. Use multiple carriers to optimize shipping and use discounted shipping rates from the major carriers. Depending on the shipment, each carrier has its own strengths to meet clients' needs. It is not unusual for even occasional shippers to save 10%-25% on parcel shipping costs using discounted rates.

2. Use high-tech online shipping software that makes it easy to ship with multiple carriers and save money. Solutions like Pitney Bowes' SendPro C-Series brings together the hardware, software and service making it easy to ship with multiple carriers and save money.

3. Keep clients in the loop with shipping and tracking details. Shipping tools like SendPro now use your customer's email address to provide package tracking information automatically, improving the client experience.

