BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Email Marketing : September 11, 2017


Study: 20% of email doesn't hit the inbox, here's how to correct

New data out from Return Path finds that about 20% of global email messages aren't reaching consumer inboxes. This is a problem, considering more consumers are signing up for newsletters, savings emails, and are actively comparison shopping. One expert offers his top tips for improving inbox placement.

by Kristina Knight

Maintain a consistent sending identity

"Sending identity helps mailbox providers pinpoint the source of an email. Spammers tend to hop from one IP address to another to escape regulation issues, so marketers need to maintain a consistent IP addresses whenever possible. Authenticating email (by implementing standards like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC) is another way to avoid raising red flags and ensure that mailbox providers recognize you as a legitimate sender," said George Bilbrey, Co-founder & President, Return Path.

Strive for a positive reputation

"Sender reputation is one of the key factors that mailbox providers consider in their spam filtering decisions," said Bilbrey. "Marketers with an exceptional reputation are able to reach their subscribers more consistently, while senders with a poor reputation struggle to reach the inbox. Keep your reputation positive by practicing good list hygiene and following best practices for email senders--like signing up for feedback loops and checking for blacklists. Also keep in mind that reputation is not static--you should check your reputation regularly using free tools like Sender Score."

Keep an eye on subscriber engagement metrics

"More and more, major mailbox providers are like Microsoft, Google, and Yahoo are looking at subscriber engagement as part of their filtering process. Engagement signals (like whether or not a subscriber reads, replies, forwards, or deletes a message without reading) allow mailbox providers to determine whether email is welcome at the individual subscriber level. Marketers should monitor these important engagement metrics to better understand what resonates with their audience. To improve engagement, consider tactics like segmenting and targeting lists, personalizing and testing emails, and optimizing subject lines," said Bilbrey.

Tags: advertising, email advertising, email content, email marketing, Return Path










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/09/study-20-of-email-doesnt-hit-the-inbox-heres-how-to-correct.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.