BizReport : Advertising : September 26, 2017


Report underlines struggles with digital ads

While more and more ad dollars are pushing into the digital space, there remains a big problems for many online marketers: not wasting the digital spend. According to new data from The CMO Council, of the $563 billion marketers are spending on digital advertising each year, about 20% is wasted because of fraud.

by Kristina Knight

Fraud is costing online marketers billions of dollars in wasted ad spending. Experts believe ad fraud will cost brands more than $16 billion this year (globally). That isn't the only problem facing digital brands, though.

Another problem is that ads on trusted media sites are found to be more trustworthy; in fact, about one-third of consumers (37%) say seeing ads on questionable sites changes how they view the brand.

But it isn't just bad sites, overall, that are causing the problems. Ads placed next to questionable content is also a problem. Brands are already seeing this reputation issue, with nearly half (43%) of brands saying they've seen reputation problems as the result of a 'negative adjacency' incident. More than one-third (37%) say they've pulled ads from sites because of adjacency issues.

Because of these issues, about half of CMOs surveyed say they're developing new guidelines to improve their ad placement.

The full CMO Council report can be found here.

Tags: advertising tips, advertising trends, CMO Council, online marketing trends










