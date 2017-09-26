Report underlines struggles with digital ads

by Kristina Knight

Fraud is costing online marketers billions of dollars in wasted ad spending. Experts believe ad fraud will cost brands more than $16 billion this year (globally). That isn't the only problem facing digital brands, though.

Another problem is that ads on trusted media sites are found to be more trustworthy; in fact, about one-third of consumers (37%) say seeing ads on questionable sites changes how they view the brand.

But it isn't just bad sites, overall, that are causing the problems. Ads placed next to questionable content is also a problem. Brands are already seeing this reputation issue, with nearly half (43%) of brands saying they've seen reputation problems as the result of a 'negative adjacency' incident. More than one-third (37%) say they've pulled ads from sites because of adjacency issues.

Because of these issues, about half of CMOs surveyed say they're developing new guidelines to improve their ad placement.

The full CMO Council report can be found here.



