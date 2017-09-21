More shoppers using bots, here's how marketers can connect

by Kristina Knight

New data is out from Narvar, and among the more interesting findings is this: a growing number of consumers are tapping in to their bots and voice assistants for help in online shopping. For example, while most people surveyed still want their primary contact with retailers and merchants to be via email (80%), more than one-third (38%) want multiple contact points to be used by their favorite merchants. Text messages and messenger apps are a leading way of doing that, and a new tool marketers need to begin testing to get the best play from these types of campaigns.

"Bots, voice assistants, smart homes and other AI-informed communications are top of mind for nearly every retailer today. The technology innovation complicates what we already know - that customer communications are never one-size-fit-all," says Amit Sharma, CEO of Narvar. "With this research, our mission is to equip retailers with the insights they need to navigate nuanced communications and ultimately create the best experiences possible."

How can merchants and other marketers capitalize on this trend? The survey found nearly three-quarters (73%) of shoppers believe order information/tracking information 'very important', so brands could include 'also bought' information in these emails that are already going out.

Meanwhile, brands could also include text options for order shipping, with clickable links, so shoppers have an easier way to tracking their purchases.

The full survey results can be found here.

Tags: advertising, advertising tips, AI in advertising, ecommerce, Narvar