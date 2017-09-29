More mobile customers going into stores

by Kristina Knight

While most consumers can simply logon to their phone provider to see what upgrades are available for their phones, it turns out many prefer going in to store. This is likely more of the trend with consumers to touch and feel their purchases rather than simply see them online. MocoSpace researchers found that about one-third of those surveyed plan to upgrade their phone within the next six months, and that 4 in 5 of those plan to do their buying in physical stores.

This trend of reverse show-rooming is seen most often in purchases of electronics, sports equipment, shoes, and cosmetics purchases.

How can online marketers push more consumers in to their physical stores? By marketing better and beefing up in-store sales teams.

"The smartest brands will be beefing up their in-store staff this holiday season, and making sure they have enough inventory to meet demand," said MocoSpace CEO Justin Siegel. "It's fascinating to observe how Apple and Google compete not only in terms of technology, but also in marketing. We're seeing some really innovative marketing plans from both of them, as well as carriers who are looking to gain new customers."

As to how new phone purchases are breaking down, just over 20% of those surveyed who plan to purchase a new phone within the next six months, plan to buy an Apple device; just over half say they'll buy Android. This, however is a decline of about 12% for Android devices, and an increase for those planning to buy Apple products.

