How to get ahead in grocery retail

by Helen Leggatt

Digital and mobile enhance the shopping experience - not just at the point of sale but in the run up to store visits. In fact, across most retail categories, 42% of consumers said digital and mobile made shopping easier.

However, this drops to 31% among grocery shoppers.

Yet, according a survey by Deloitte, more than three-quarters of consumers use digital touchpoints such as blogs and recipe websites for pre-shopping inspiration and 80% have researched grocery products online. Furthermore, 29% are influenced by online recommendations and reviews and those who use digital before heading for the grocery store convert 9% more often than those who do not.

"The majority of food and beverage purchases still happen in the store," said Barb Renner, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. consumer products leader, "but consumers' online or mobile experiences impact those purchases much earlier in the shopping journey."

With digital set to play a greater role in grocery shopping, what can consumer product goods marketers and retailers do to bridge the digital divide? With more consumers seeking information and inspiration online, websites should be developing websites that provide all that, and more, at the click of a button. Must-have website elements, often found on other retail category websites but rarely on grocery websites, are:

- Detailed product descriptions;

- Nutritional information;

- Recipe suggestions;

- Digital coupons;

- Price comparisons;

- User-generated reviews and ratings.

According to David Bishop, partner at Brick Meet Click, "supermarkets need to understand not only how they're going to win as consumer spending on groceries shifts online, but how to improve the online experience, recognizing that shoppers also leverage online assets - like the website - to improve their in-store visits." Check out their recent grocery research, too.

The importance of mobile to grocers can not be overstated. Currently, a third of consumers use a mobile device while shopping to help them choose a brand and the influence of mobile in-store (across all retail sectors) has grown from 5% to 37% in the past three years. Therefore, a mobile app is imperative for grocers, more so because more shoppers turn to a grocery retailer's app than a CPG brand app (41% vs. 27%).

With the holiday season on the horizon, now is the time for grocery retailers to up their game and inform and inspire all those who are beginning to plan festive feasts.



Tags: digital, grocery ecommerce, grocery store, mobile, research