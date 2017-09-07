Friction filled VR turning off consumers

by Kristina Knight

More content and better quality content top the list of things consumers want in their virtual and augmented reality sessions. That's a key takeaway from ARtillry Insights data, and it underlines a fundamental problem with the VR space for marketers: there are few consumers using VR regularly right now, so budgets for marketing and entertainment content remain small.

"[These] figures validate that VR's immersive experience presents a double-edged sword: It produces highly visceral and satisfactory user responses... but you have to see it to believe it," said ARtillry Chief Analyst Mike Boland. "This creates a challenge to scale distribution, given inherent adoption barriers like price and technological invasiveness. Education, retail installations, VR arcades and mobile VR will be the 'gateway drugs' to reduce that friction and cultivate tomorrow's VR owners."

The solution, or at least part of the solution, according to ARtillry is for marketers and content developers to look at VR as an entity unto itself, rather than a place to extend the reach of a typical TV commercial, or a piece of social video content. The brands who succeed with VR will look at it holistically - creating or advertising in VR apps and games that use volumetric movement, for example, rather than trying to use 2D video or other content that was created for social media or even commercial television.

