Why tailoring the online shopping experience is a must

by Kristina Knight

First, understand how customers shop

"Whether [the] target audience is moms who browse while at work on their desktop or students who shop on their smartphones between classes, it is important that retailers get to know their key shoppers' preferences for interacting with their brand and ensure that every channel is properly optimized. Using innovative technologies and strategies like single-page applications, retailers can optimize the shopping experience for any device, ensuring everything from the format of check-out processes to loyalty program promotions are effectively displayed," said Ed Burek, Director of Solution Marketing, SiteSpect.

Second, personalize each visit

"With all the technology and analysis capabilities embedded within today's ecommerce experiences, retailers have a massive opportunity to really get to know their customers' behaviors and interests," said Burek. "Specifically, leveraging smart testing technologies, retailers can anticipate a customer's needs in real-time, displaying a suggested item or promotion that could push them to go through with a purchase. Not only will this strategy create a more fluid experience for shoppers, but it will help them discover new products that fit their interests and ultimately encourage them to keep coming back to a brand's website."

