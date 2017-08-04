BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : August 04, 2017


Why tailoring the online shopping experience is a must

Back-to-school shopping used to mean heading to the mall, but according to the NRF data nearly half (46%) of consumers plan to shop online for their back-to-school needs this year. To survive in the digital age, retailers will need to make ecommerce their primary channel, creating compelling experiences. Here's how.

by Kristina Knight

First, understand how customers shop

"Whether [the] target audience is moms who browse while at work on their desktop or students who shop on their smartphones between classes, it is important that retailers get to know their key shoppers' preferences for interacting with their brand and ensure that every channel is properly optimized. Using innovative technologies and strategies like single-page applications, retailers can optimize the shopping experience for any device, ensuring everything from the format of check-out processes to loyalty program promotions are effectively displayed," said Ed Burek, Director of Solution Marketing, SiteSpect.

Second, personalize each visit

"With all the technology and analysis capabilities embedded within today's ecommerce experiences, retailers have a massive opportunity to really get to know their customers' behaviors and interests," said Burek. "Specifically, leveraging smart testing technologies, retailers can anticipate a customer's needs in real-time, displaying a suggested item or promotion that could push them to go through with a purchase. Not only will this strategy create a more fluid experience for shoppers, but it will help them discover new products that fit their interests and ultimately encourage them to keep coming back to a brand's website."

Tags: back to school trends, ecommerce, ecommerce tips, ecommerce trends, SiteSpect










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/08/why-tailoring-the-online-shopping-experience-is-a-must.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.