BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Social Marketing : August 07, 2017


What Facebook's Messenger ads mean for social marketers

Facebook is changing their game again, adding to the list of marketers able to buy ads inside their Messenger app; they first opened Messenger to ads in January of 2017, but only in a limited area (Australia and Thailand), and according to the company ad revenues increased 51% in May, alone.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What are the implications of the Messenger ad expansion for social marketers?

Michael Connolly, CEO at Sonobi: Basic economic laws tell us that in order for Facebook to continue to grow their business, they will need to either increase their available inventory or increase their pricing. Now that they have started to sell ads within their Messenger App, it is becoming apparent that the next logical step will be an adjustment to price.

Jason Beckerman, CEO and Co-founder at Unified: Facebook's world-class ad tech platform is already seamlessly serving ads into the Facebook network of Facebook, Instagram, and Audience Network. By bringing Messenger into the fold it will be incredibly easy for brands to expand into this new powerful channel through the same underlying infrastructure. The ability to message and re-message across the Facebook network before pushing someone into a customer care experience will be very powerful for the entire Enterprise.

Kristina: What does this move mean for advertisers?

Michael: With Facebook feeds nearly at capacity, it is not surprising that they are looking at Messenger to expand their inventory. However, additional frequency against the same audience ultimately drives down performance.

Jason: By showing ads on the Messenger platform, advertisers now have more ways to reach consumers beyond Facebook's core social network. With a staggering 1.2 billion monthly users engaging on Messenger each month-- there is clearly opportunity here.

Tags: facebook advertising, Facebook Messenger ads, social marketing, Sonobi, Unified










3 Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport



  • Daisy Nosh

    Well, Facebook is the best platform for advertising the services in order to reach huge customers. Through Facebook ads, people can create more awareness.
    Thanks for sharing these ideas.

  • Great...

  • Great post, thanks for sharing.


More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/08/what-facebooks-messenger-ads-mean-for-social-marketers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.