BizReport : Social Marketing : August 07, 2017
What Facebook's Messenger ads mean for social marketers
Facebook is changing their game again, adding to the list of marketers able to buy ads inside their Messenger app; they first opened Messenger to ads in January of 2017, but only in a limited area (Australia and Thailand), and according to the company ad revenues increased 51% in May, alone.
Kristina: What are the implications of the Messenger ad expansion for social marketers?
Michael Connolly, CEO at Sonobi: Basic economic laws tell us that in order for Facebook to continue to grow their business, they will need to either increase their available inventory or increase their pricing. Now that they have started to sell ads within their Messenger App, it is becoming apparent that the next logical step will be an adjustment to price.
Jason Beckerman, CEO and Co-founder at Unified: Facebook's world-class ad tech platform is already seamlessly serving ads into the Facebook network of Facebook, Instagram, and Audience Network. By bringing Messenger into the fold it will be incredibly easy for brands to expand into this new powerful channel through the same underlying infrastructure. The ability to message and re-message across the Facebook network before pushing someone into a customer care experience will be very powerful for the entire Enterprise.
Kristina: What does this move mean for advertisers?
Michael: With Facebook feeds nearly at capacity, it is not surprising that they are looking at Messenger to expand their inventory. However, additional frequency against the same audience ultimately drives down performance.
Jason: By showing ads on the Messenger platform, advertisers now have more ways to reach consumers beyond Facebook's core social network. With a staggering 1.2 billion monthly users engaging on Messenger each month-- there is clearly opportunity here.
Tags: facebook advertising, Facebook Messenger ads, social marketing, Sonobi, Unified
