Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : August 11, 2017
UK to overhaul data protection
The UK has announced plans to overhaul their data protection laws, to meet the upcoming GDPR deadline. In May, the GDPR will go into effect, changing regulations regarding customer privacy, and how merchants, publishers, and other entities obtain and use customer data.
But, the GDPR deadline won't only impact UK or European based businesses; any business which has European customers will be affected.
"The new UK Data Protection Bill plans are being published today and intend to transfer the European Union's current General Data Protection Regulation into UK law. From 25 May 2018, all companies will need to comply with the GDPR rules in order to deal with customer data in Europe and avoid heavy fines," said Patrick Lastennet, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Interxion.
Because of the size of the European population, many US-based companies look to Europeans to fill out their customer roster. What do these new regulations mean for these businesses?
"Europe is an attractive market for US companies due to its size and consistent regulations across borders. However, don't be fooled into thinking that it's simple when compared with the US. A major difference with the US is the need to correctly handle movement of data between countries and also customers' "right to be forgotten," which means companies need to consider how they coordinate centrally as well as storing locally," said Lastennet.
How can US-based businesses prepare?
"US companies launching into Europe from 2017 are in the position to approach their infrastructure plans with a "clean sheet," but they need the right information, support and tools to reach compliance in this sophisticated market," said Lastennet.
Tags: advertising, data analysis trends, data protection, ecommerce, GDPR, Interxion
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- UK to overhaul data protection
- Expert: Improve loyalty with money transfer
- How to use form data to better understand customers
- Report suggests simplifying IoT roles
- Top 4 trends to watch in social
- Technology key to helping sales teams succeed
- Snapchat's ad spend is up, what that means for brands
- Reviews key to offline selling
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers