BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : August 11, 2017


UK to overhaul data protection

The UK has announced plans to overhaul their data protection laws, to meet the upcoming GDPR deadline. In May, the GDPR will go into effect, changing regulations regarding customer privacy, and how merchants, publishers, and other entities obtain and use customer data.

by Kristina Knight

But, the GDPR deadline won't only impact UK or European based businesses; any business which has European customers will be affected.

"The new UK Data Protection Bill plans are being published today and intend to transfer the European Union's current General Data Protection Regulation into UK law. From 25 May 2018, all companies will need to comply with the GDPR rules in order to deal with customer data in Europe and avoid heavy fines," said Patrick Lastennet, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Interxion.

Because of the size of the European population, many US-based companies look to Europeans to fill out their customer roster. What do these new regulations mean for these businesses?

"Europe is an attractive market for US companies due to its size and consistent regulations across borders. However, don't be fooled into thinking that it's simple when compared with the US. A major difference with the US is the need to correctly handle movement of data between countries and also customers' "right to be forgotten," which means companies need to consider how they coordinate centrally as well as storing locally," said Lastennet.

How can US-based businesses prepare?

"US companies launching into Europe from 2017 are in the position to approach their infrastructure plans with a "clean sheet," but they need the right information, support and tools to reach compliance in this sophisticated market," said Lastennet.

Tags: advertising, data analysis trends, data protection, ecommerce, GDPR, Interxion










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/08/uk-to-overhaul-data-protection.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.