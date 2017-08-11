UK to overhaul data protection

by Kristina Knight

But, the GDPR deadline won't only impact UK or European based businesses; any business which has European customers will be affected.

"The new UK Data Protection Bill plans are being published today and intend to transfer the European Union's current General Data Protection Regulation into UK law. From 25 May 2018, all companies will need to comply with the GDPR rules in order to deal with customer data in Europe and avoid heavy fines," said Patrick Lastennet, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Interxion.

Because of the size of the European population, many US-based companies look to Europeans to fill out their customer roster. What do these new regulations mean for these businesses?

"Europe is an attractive market for US companies due to its size and consistent regulations across borders. However, don't be fooled into thinking that it's simple when compared with the US. A major difference with the US is the need to correctly handle movement of data between countries and also customers' "right to be forgotten," which means companies need to consider how they coordinate centrally as well as storing locally," said Lastennet.

How can US-based businesses prepare?

"US companies launching into Europe from 2017 are in the position to approach their infrastructure plans with a "clean sheet," but they need the right information, support and tools to reach compliance in this sophisticated market," said Lastennet.

Tags: advertising, data analysis trends, data protection, ecommerce, GDPR, Interxion