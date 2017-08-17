Trends to watch in B2B ecommerce

by Kristina Knight

B2B buyers want easy, engaging online experiences

"B2B buyers are now demanding digital commerce experiences that make it easier to transact, replace and service products. Research firms like Forrester and Gartner bear this out in their projections of technology spending and transaction volume, and we're seeing many big companies come to us with a desire to completely transform their digital commerce experiences," said Evan Klein, Founder & CEO, Zaelab.

Next-Gen CMS

"Designing next-generation content management and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions is a major initiative for many companies. B2B customers have thousands and thousands of SKU's that can vary in color, size, etc. A management system that is able to categorize and store all of these products is vital," said Klein.

Customizing/Personalizing the B2B experience

"Another critical feature is the ability to present these products in a customized way based on customer. This is because B2B customers are often segmented, i.e. one user group can view and purchase items that another may not. Second, we are also seeing great interest in using Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies to make B2B selling, merchandising, and servicing more efficient and effective," said Klein.

