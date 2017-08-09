Top 4 trends to watch in social

by Kristina Knight

First, fragmentation

"Brands need to streamline teams in order to eliminate inefficiencies and inaccuracies. This has become even more critical because the number of internal and external teams that touch a single campaign are at an all-time high. On average, we see more than six different companies touching a single social campaign, a number up 224 percent over the past 24 months," said Jason Beckerman, CEO and Co-founder at Unified. "Without a data management platform to deliver the right business intelligence to all the players involved-- there's been an uptick in lost learnings and data. It's more people, more problems right now."

Second, complexity of supply chains

"The demand for connectivity is at an all-time high as we watch social advertising continue to grow. To visualize this complexity, picture a global consumer-packaged goods brand with hundreds of sub-brands within its portfolio (along with multiple partners and agencies coordinating to advertise across several social channels...)," said Beckerman. "Brands must place a larger focus on staying organized as it's only going to get more and more complex."

Third, more customization

"The hyper-personalization of campaigns is also expanding. To be exact, 184% increase in average campaigns per client YOY. Social is unique in that it is more conducive to deploying one-to-one or extremely personalized targeting that is much more challenging to achieve in other forms of digital advertising-- allowing you to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time," said Beckerman.

Fourth, ownership concerns

"The number of teams, supply chains and campaigns are three times the amount they were just one year ago. The data produced (or rather, data exhaust) by these factors has followed suit. As a result, brands that do not have total control over their growing number of ad accounts do not actually own their own data," said Beckerman. "The scope of this challenge is daunting, making it mission-critical for marketers to get on centralizing and aggregating their data. As this trend is expected to continue, it is critical for marketers to confidently own their data and leverage business intelligence to take command of and optimize the fastest-growing piece of their paid media mix."

Tags: advertising, social marketing, social marketing tips, social marketing trends, Unified