TENGs - turn your clothing into a power source

by Helen Leggatt

The university researchers are working on wearable power sources called "Triboelectric Nanogenerators" or TENGs, essentially energy-harvesting devices, that convert the static charge produced by the movement of materials into usable electricity.

TENGs integrated into clothing - such as shirts, trousers, or even shoes - can turn an outfit into a power source and power mobile devices or even wearable devices.

Professor Ravi Silva, director of the ATI and the principle supervisor of the project, says that TENGs can be made from natural fabrics, such as cotton or wool "so the idea is carbon-friendly and a "renewable" technology, and could be used for years".

While this technology is still some time away from becoming mainstream, the researchers seem confident that it will arrive sooner rather than later, with the announcement detailing that store availability of TENGs should start to materialize "within the next few years".





