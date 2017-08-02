Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : August 02, 2017
TENGs - turn your clothing into a power source
Is the battery life of your mobile holding you back? Do not fear. Researchers at the University of Surrey in the UK are developing technology that will turn your wardrobe into a battery pack.
The university researchers are working on wearable power sources called "Triboelectric Nanogenerators" or TENGs, essentially energy-harvesting devices, that convert the static charge produced by the movement of materials into usable electricity.
TENGs integrated into clothing - such as shirts, trousers, or even shoes - can turn an outfit into a power source and power mobile devices or even wearable devices.
Professor Ravi Silva, director of the ATI and the principle supervisor of the project, says that TENGs can be made from natural fabrics, such as cotton or wool "so the idea is carbon-friendly and a "renewable" technology, and could be used for years".
While this technology is still some time away from becoming mainstream, the researchers seem confident that it will arrive sooner rather than later, with the announcement detailing that store availability of TENGs should start to materialize "within the next few years".
Tags: mobile, technology, trends, wearables trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Rewards key to increasing in-app purchases
- Why location analytics are key to retail health
- TENGs - turn your clothing into a power source
- AI-powered detection and removal dramatically improves YouTube's fight against extreme content
- Report: Buying by voice to increase
- Google ad blocker becoming reality?
- Study: Video pushing mobile ad revenue
- Ad viewability in UK at highest level in a year
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers