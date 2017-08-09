Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : August 09, 2017
Technology key to helping sales teams succeed
According to CITE Research, about 80% of companies are spending at least $1,000 per sales person on training and technology, and nearly half are spending at least $2,000. Most executives say this investment is paying off.
CRM remains the leading piece of technology businesses believe is crucial is helping their sales teams thrive; of the 400 US and UK based firms surveyed, 70% say they're using CRM. Other investments include laptops, productivity tools, and lead development applications.
"In today's digital age, technology is a crucial asset that increases the effectiveness and productivity of sales teams," said Larry Augustin, CEO, SugarCRM. "However, these survey results indicate the challenges organizations face when it comes to innovating and evolving the way their sales teams work. It's clear there is still work to be done when it comes to overcoming obstacles and reframing how we think about technology in the workplace."
But, this investment in tech, while seen as key to success, is also seen as a concern. Some execs worry the technology will be too complex or that their employees will resist changing technologies.
"The research indicates a modernization of sales culture where using tools to gather, analyze and share data is much more important than wining and dining potential clients," said Rebecca Wetteman, analyst at Nucleus Research. "What I find interesting about the report from CITE and SugarCRM is that organizations are no doubt willing to spend money, but many are in the experimental phase. Other than CRM, organizations are dabbling in a variety of other tools in a trial-and-error phase to determine what is absolutely critical for sales people to be more effective."
In all, those surveyed said they find 11 different tech tools either 'valuable' or 'extremely valuable' is helping sales teams succeed.
Tags: advertising, CITE, ecommerce, sales trends, SugarCRM, technology
