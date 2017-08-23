Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : August 23, 2017
Survey: Productivity lags because employees overloaded
If you think the productivity level within your business is a bit low, the culprit could be employees who are already overloaded in the communication department. That's a key takeaway from new Clarizen data, which found that most managers report that productivity levels haven't improved even after the business took steps to improve communications abilities.
What's more, nearly three-quarters (73%) believe there is a need for collaborative software to offer an assist in communications between team members to better align goals and workflows.
"There's no doubt that leveraging technologies to improve the lines of communication among employees is important, but communicating is not the same as collaborating," said Anne Catambay, Vice President of Marketing, Clarizen. "Clarizen allow users to work together in the environments they choose, while providing project leaders with a single intuitive cloud-based project management software platform to help teams collaborate and understand how their contributions fits into the big picture."
As to the steps businesses have taken to improve productivity, one-third (34%) have placed time limits on meetings, and nearly half (47%) have switched email providers. Communications software implementation is another way businesses are trying to help employees work more productively. But, a key factor for many businesses is that there are more and more freelancers working from home or full-time employees working in different branches. In these cases, those surveyed believe better collaborative software is needed to improve production.
Tags: Clarizen, employee productivity, productivity tips, SMB tips
