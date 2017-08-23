Survey: Productivity lags because employees overloaded

by Kristina Knight

What's more, nearly three-quarters (73%) believe there is a need for collaborative software to offer an assist in communications between team members to better align goals and workflows.

"There's no doubt that leveraging technologies to improve the lines of communication among employees is important, but communicating is not the same as collaborating," said Anne Catambay, Vice President of Marketing, Clarizen. "Clarizen allow users to work together in the environments they choose, while providing project leaders with a single intuitive cloud-based project management software platform to help teams collaborate and understand how their contributions fits into the big picture."

As to the steps businesses have taken to improve productivity, one-third (34%) have placed time limits on meetings, and nearly half (47%) have switched email providers. Communications software implementation is another way businesses are trying to help employees work more productively. But, a key factor for many businesses is that there are more and more freelancers working from home or full-time employees working in different branches. In these cases, those surveyed believe better collaborative software is needed to improve production.

