BizReport : Ecommerce : August 17, 2017


Survey: Product images key to conversion

Skimping on the quality of product images may be killing conversions. That's a key takeaway from Splashlight data, which found that about half of US consumers rank high quality images as key to their purchasing decisions.

by Kristina Knight

As to what images consumers want to see, 50% say they'd like to see between 3 and 5 product images, from different angles, to help their decision making. Just over half (51%) also said, in the case of clothing, seeing products being worn by models helps with visualization, and is another key to their purchasing decisions.

"The consumer survey confirms the needs from the leading retailers, luxury, fashion, jewelry and athletic brands we partner with: both quality and quantity of e-commerce product photography are the most crucial influencers to drive purchase decision. Despite all of the buzz about social media advertising, as visual search and e-commerce become even more ubiquitous and widespread there is a real ROI for brands and retailers to scale and elevate their e-commerce product photography," concluded Camille Park, Head of Account Management at Splashlight.

How can merchants take advantage of this? By upping the photography quotient. Using high quality cameras with high resolution so that images can be enlarged without pixilating is a good start. Include more angles with images - shoot products from all sides, include close-ups and distance shots, and use models for apparel, accessories, and shoes.

No Comments

