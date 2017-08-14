Survey IDs time as key to follow-up fail

by Kristina Knight

With so many other tech options available - most of which are faster than manual entry - it is no wonder that many merchants fall behind when it comes time to implement the data they've collected. In addition to the nearly two-thirds who are manually capturing customer information, nearly 90% report delays in following up on these leads. Many of those state the lag delay is caused by a lack of tools or the capability to implement the data collected.

"In-person events remain one of the best ways for companies to engage with new prospects that have the potential to convert into customers," said Peter Micciche, CEO, Certain. "Without event automation, hot leads can often go cold. It's clear from our recent survey that marketers want to follow up more quickly, but are unable to do so with current tools and technology. With the help of event automation, marketers can take full advantage of the relationships fostered during events - collecting crucial data that enables real-time marketing - creating better engagement including post-event nurturing, to drive stronger business results."

Researchers also found that most (81%) B2B brands collecting live event data want more information than is actually being captured. For example, more than half (57%) report that they have to put in hours of work post-event just to make the leads/data collected usable for sales teams.

Tags: advertising, Certain, data analysis, data collection, data entry, ecommerce