Survey finds brand more important than store

by Kristina Knight

In the game of brand loyalty vs. merchant loyalty, brand is king. According to recent Astound Commerce data 55% of consumers say they prefer shopping directly with brands, rather than looking for a specific brand through a merchant site. Nearly the same amount (54%) of consumers are now turning to brand sites for full product information, also.

"The role that brand manufacturers play in today's retail landscape has evolved," said Lauren Freedman, SVP of Digital Strategy, Astound Commerce. "Consumers' heightened expectations for digital commerce means brands must master online selling and present compelling and competitive shopping experiences, on par with multi-brand counterparts. Moving forward, brands and retailers must explore even more creative ways to demonstrate value and engage through experiential means to woo younger customers and maintain customer loyalty, particularly in light of the challenging retail climate."

As merchants - and brands - approach the upcoming holiday season, this data indicates that making the brand the focus of ads, product information, and imaging will likely be key to engaging shoppers.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 50% of consumers expect better pricing on brand manufacturer sites than they find at merchant sites

• 59% of shoppers visit physical stores expecting a better customer experience than they find online

• 70% visit physical stores to touch/feel products prior to purchase

The full report can be found here.

Tags: advertising, Astound Commerce, brand loyalty, brand loyalty trends, loyalty marketing