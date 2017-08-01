BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : August 01, 2017


Study: Video pushing mobile ad revenue

While about half of mobile publisher revenue is coming from ads, a full third of that amount is coming from video, making video a crucial part of every mobile brand's portfolio. That's the word from new AdColony data.

by Kristina Knight

AdColony found that video ads were responsible for 31% of mobile publisher revenue, second in the revenue column only to in-app revenue. Other ad revenue is coming from display (20% of revenue), and native ads (5%).

"[A] vast majority of publishers (87%) feel that rewarded video ad placements provide a positive user experience," was written in the report. "The next most favorable ad units were those that are well-integrated (native), short in duration (interstitial display), engaging (playable), or modest in stature (banner display). The least favorable ads were those that auto-played before (preroll) or amongst (in-feed) content."

Researchers found 87% of publishers believe rewarded video provides the best user experience, followed by native and interstitial ad formats.

As to in-app purchases, they are the leading way mobile publishers are making money; in-app purchases are pushing 39% of publisher revenue. This, ahead of both subscriptions and paid installs.

The full report can be accessed here.

Tags: AdColony, advertising, mobile marketing, mobile video, video advertising, video trends










