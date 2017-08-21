BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : August 21, 2017


Study: Merchants pushing mobile investment

More brands and merchants are pushing their marketing dollars to mobile. That, according to RetailMeNot. Their new report finds that most (92%) of merchants polled plan to increase their mobile ad spend this year; nearly as many are increasing their social spend.

by Kristina Knight

More than half of merchants are using single use mobile promo codes (56%) through either partner or owned mobile apps, or are using mobile-specific promotion codes.

"Marketers should not underestimate the influence mobile marketing has on purchases made in all channels--in-store, online and on mobile devices," said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer, RetailMeNot, Inc. "Equally as important is the ability to attribute sales back to mobile marketing efforts. Because 90 percent of retail sales still occur in-store, mobile is the key to understanding digital attribution from online to offline."

Despite the fact that merchants are upping their mobile spend, there remain gaps in their ability to connect with mobile consumers. Effective targeting remains a concern for many mobile marketers, as does linking the mobile and in-store experiences. RetailMeNot notes that about one-quarter of retailers cannot tie their mobile ad spend effectively to in-store conversions.

The full report can be found here.

