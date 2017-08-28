Study finds performance key to loyalty

by Kristina Knight

In addition to lessening loyalty, slow website loads and other performance issues are likely to make consumers tell their friends about the experience - 80% 'consider telling' friends about bad experiences.

Just how fast do sites and apps need to load? While the general consensus is that sites need to load within 3 seconds, consumers say they sites need to load faster than they did three years ago. Added to that, just over half (54%) of consumers believe sites should never have downtime of more than one hour.

"If companies wish to retain both customers and revenue, they must focus on proactive performance testing and monitoring of their digital services to ensure that, even at peak times, downtime does not occur," said Carmen Carey, CEO, Apica. "These results demonstrate that digital consumers have limited patience for slow performance or delays. There is clearly a general expectation that sites and apps will perform faster and better, particularly with the advent of born digital organizations. The onus is now on businesses, whether they're a leading financial company or an online retailer, to ensure peak performance at all times."

Tags: Apica, ecommerce, internet trends, mobile marketing, site downtime, website performance trends