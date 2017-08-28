Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : August 28, 2017
Study finds performance key to loyalty
When it comes to today's consumers, a good online or mobile experience is key to loyalty. That, according to new data from Apica, which shows that more than half of shoppers are less loyal to brands after encountering bad digital performance.
In addition to lessening loyalty, slow website loads and other performance issues are likely to make consumers tell their friends about the experience - 80% 'consider telling' friends about bad experiences.
Just how fast do sites and apps need to load? While the general consensus is that sites need to load within 3 seconds, consumers say they sites need to load faster than they did three years ago. Added to that, just over half (54%) of consumers believe sites should never have downtime of more than one hour.
"If companies wish to retain both customers and revenue, they must focus on proactive performance testing and monitoring of their digital services to ensure that, even at peak times, downtime does not occur," said Carmen Carey, CEO, Apica. "These results demonstrate that digital consumers have limited patience for slow performance or delays. There is clearly a general expectation that sites and apps will perform faster and better, particularly with the advent of born digital organizations. The onus is now on businesses, whether they're a leading financial company or an online retailer, to ensure peak performance at all times."
Tags: Apica, ecommerce, internet trends, mobile marketing, site downtime, website performance trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
-
LoadTeam
Latest Headlines
- Study finds mobile search increasingly important
- 5 Tips for Working with a Celebrity Spokesperson
- Is personalization bad for business?
- Study finds performance key to loyalty
- Report: App Install Fraud costing $300m
- Brands: How to make the most of your sales ops team
- Challenges 3rd Party Sellers must address
- Expert advice for holiday email campaigns
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers