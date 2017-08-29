Study finds mobile search increasingly important

by Kristina Knight

Even more important, mobile ads are driving most (87%) ad revenue at this point. Researchers also found that consumers are searching differently from phones/tablets and computer browsers; nearly half (49%) of keywords rank differently in the top 20 between mobile and desktop browsers.

What this means is that brands need to come up with both mobile and desktop strategies for search; it's also an indicator that more content needs to be mobile first, not simply dragged from desktop to mobile.

"The new research confirmed that emergence of two separate search indexes -- one for desktop and one for mobile -- with 47 percent of keywords in positions 1-20 rank differently on search on mobile and desktop SERPs," writes the company. "The nuances and implications of a mobile-first index are significant. For example, brands will find that their rank changes across mobile and desktop, driving changes in conversions and revenue. Different types of content will appear for the same search term based on if the user is using a mobile device or traditional desktop computer."

According to BrightEdge experts, brands need to optimize their sites for downloading speed, but also for mobile compatibility, and to identify within their brand the demands for both mobile and desktop searches. And, most importantly, to develop content for both mobile and desktop browsers and can be used across device types.

The full BrightEdge report can be found here.

