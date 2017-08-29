Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Search Marketing : August 29, 2017
Study finds mobile search increasingly important
Having company and product information available in mobile formats is key to business success. That's a key finding from recent BrightEdge data; their research shows that more than half (57%) of Google search traffic is now coming from mobile users.
Even more important, mobile ads are driving most (87%) ad revenue at this point. Researchers also found that consumers are searching differently from phones/tablets and computer browsers; nearly half (49%) of keywords rank differently in the top 20 between mobile and desktop browsers.
What this means is that brands need to come up with both mobile and desktop strategies for search; it's also an indicator that more content needs to be mobile first, not simply dragged from desktop to mobile.
"The new research confirmed that emergence of two separate search indexes -- one for desktop and one for mobile -- with 47 percent of keywords in positions 1-20 rank differently on search on mobile and desktop SERPs," writes the company. "The nuances and implications of a mobile-first index are significant. For example, brands will find that their rank changes across mobile and desktop, driving changes in conversions and revenue. Different types of content will appear for the same search term based on if the user is using a mobile device or traditional desktop computer."
According to BrightEdge experts, brands need to optimize their sites for downloading speed, but also for mobile compatibility, and to identify within their brand the demands for both mobile and desktop searches. And, most importantly, to develop content for both mobile and desktop browsers and can be used across device types.
The full BrightEdge report can be found here.
Tags: BrightEdge, Google trends, mobile marketing, mobile search, search marketing, search marketing trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study finds mobile search increasingly important
- 5 Tips for Working with a Celebrity Spokesperson
- Is personalization bad for business?
- Study finds performance key to loyalty
- Report: App Install Fraud costing $300m
- Brands: How to make the most of your sales ops team
- Challenges 3rd Party Sellers must address
- Expert advice for holiday email campaigns
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers